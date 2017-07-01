Provide Your House A Fresh New Look With New Landscaping

Landscaping can add tremendous beauty and value to your home and can also, provide you with a pleasant hobby. However, without the right type of knowledge, your work may not produce the results that you desire. Follow the tips in this piece to create the type of stunning outdoor environment that you have always wanted.

Using a drip watering system is a great way to keep your garden well watered. These highly-efficient systems are easily installed by the layman, and provide a continuous drip of water. Watering your plants this way is more efficient than providing them with a stream of water from your hose or sprinkler.

Do not settle for a cheap design such as a patio or a deck if you are not going to use it. It might be worth it to pay a professional designer to help you create the kind of space and design you will use and enjoy throughout different seasons.

To help pay for your project, you should divide it into different stages. You will only have to pay for one stage at a time. If landscaping is a hobby for you, taking your time is important since creating the landscape is often more fun than maintaining it on a regular basis.

If you are doing a major landscaping project, think about talking with a landscape architect who can give you a fresh perspective on your idea and design. A professional will give you key information that will help your project run smoothly. A consultation with a landscaper may cost you $75 an hour but it will pay off when you avoid costly mistakes.

Whenever you are taking on a landscaping project yourself, you should always take into account your plant's water use. Whether you are using drought-tolerant plants or plants that are very lush and green, the amount of water they use will vary drastically. Make sure that you understand what your watering needs will be before selecting your plants.

If your home is located in an arid part of the country, exercise caution when planting tall grasses in your yard. To reduce the risk of damage from wildfires, it is best to use short, grounded varieties of grass. If you absolutely must plant tall grasses, you should do so well over 100 feet away from your house.

Before purchasing or planting a given plant, ensure that you know its expected height and its growth rate. You may decide not to bother with that cute little shrub if you find out how quickly it can become an overgrown monster. Fast-growing plants may require more pruning and maintenance than you bargained for, so do your homework before you shop.

If you have a very small house, watch your use of big trees. Big trees can be overwhelming when they are placed in the yard of a very small house. They can distract from the house, and might even make it look smaller than it actually is. Choose smaller varieties instead.

Landscape according to the different seasons. Make sure you include a variety of plants in your garden that are at their best during different seasons. This way you will create a landscape that offers year-round interest. Plant a combination of shrubs, trees and flowers, and make sure that there is always something colorful to catch the eye, no matter what season.

Do not assume you're stuck with a boring, dead landscape in the winter. Look for ways to add splashes of color to your lawn. Brightly colored furniture, berry-producing woody shrubs, evergreens, and attractive hard scape designs, like pathways, can all keep your yard interesting when everything else is grey and brown.

When selecting trees for your landscaping project, look for those with rough, glossy or peeling bark. Birch, crepe myrtle, paperbark maple and Japanese cherry trees all have interesting bark that can add texture and visual appeal to your landscape design. Choose trees with bark colors that complement other aspects of your landscape, such as stones or flowers.

If you have something that is unsightly on your property, remember that landscaping can be a great way to hide it. You can hide your garbage cans with tall hedges, or a telephone pole with a large tree. Take any eyesores into consideration when you are planning out your landscaping project, then work to plant things that make those areas more attractive.

Be neighborly. Landscaping equipment is expensive. Before you spend money on it, see if any of your neighbors are interesting in landscaping their yard as well. If they are, suggest that you split the cost of equipment rental. You could save a lot of money by simply taking the time to be sociable.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, do not forget the importance of having evergreens in your yard. Evergreens are great because not only are they going to look the same year round, but they also are perfect for using as coverage for widespread areas. This is true for ground coverage as well as privacy borders.

Sound landscape design is a vital part of every beautiful home. Because there is a great deal of information available on the subject, it is wise to take some time to glean the most valuable tips for your specific needs. The ideas and advice in this piece can serve as a perfect place to start.