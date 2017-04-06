Gardening Will Be Basic With These Tips

Gardening is an activity that almost anyone can do. However, some people have no idea where to start or get stuck with certain problems and issues. These tips are a great way to expand your knowledge and possibly, solve some issues that have been plaguing your techniques or your garden.

You need to be realistic about what your garden can and can't produce. No matter how tempting a particular vegetable may be, if it's not suitable for your climate, it's not going to grow well. You'll get more out of your garden if you focus on plants that are right for your area.

Vegetable oil can keep your trimmer running smoothly. If you find yourself stopping frequently to deal with trimmer line jams and breaks, get some cooking spray or vegetable oil out the next time you need to refill. Spray the trimmer line thoroughly before installing, and it will feed smoothly without breaking.

To store your garden-fresh onions for use throughout the winter and avoid having them rot or mold, store them in pantyhose! Yes, pantyhose! Simply place the onions into the legs of pantyhose, and, to avoid letting them touch one another (which is what helps create mold and rot), place a twist tie between each onion and the next. To store, hang the pantyhose by the gusset in a cool dry place and cut off or pop a hole in the pantyhose to grab an onion when you need it.

Before starting a garden, it is important that you have a plan. Without one, your garden may not come out the way you want it to. Some things to plan out include where to put the garden in your yard, what you want to grow, and whether to start from seed or plants.

If you need to do some gardening around your home, it is important that you wear insect repellent. Mosquitoes can carry diseases that can make you very sick. By simply spraying on some insect repellent, you are protecting your self from the possibility of contracting a dangerous disease like West Nile virus.

Read the packages your seeds came in! Every seed is different. Some can be planted year round while others can only be planted at certain times. Some seeds need ten hours or more of sun a day, and others need much less. Before you impulse buy a seed package based off of the picture, take the time to know what you are getting into.

Make a point to get rid of slugs as soon as you see them. Slugs will continue eating your plants until your garden is just a shell of its former self. There are a variety of chemical and organic methods that you can try; find something that works for you and protect your plants!

Be sure to test your soil before you plant your garden, if you want to be successful without the need for chemicals. A home testing kit can tell you the pH of your soil, which indicates the likelihood of plant survival. A vegetable garden requires a pH of about 6.5; if your soil is off, you can supplement before your plants start to die.

Remember your climate and don't plant things that won't grow in your area. You don't want to waste time and space by planting seeds that will not do well. Ask other gardeners you know what they are successful with growing. Most gardeners are willing to share any advice they have.

Mini roses are very popular and are low maintenance. They come in many bright colors and offer a variety of interesting flower shapes. However, if you want to add a rose to your garden for the fragrance, then a mini-rose may not be a good choice because they produce little to no fragrance. If fragrance is your preference, try a larger, hybrid rose for the most intense fragrance.

You will need to rotate the plants on a regular basis when you have an indoor organic garden. Plants need to get light from all directions in order to grow properly. If they are not rotated, plants will bend toward a light source, which can actually cause them to produce less fruits and vegetables, than they would have if they had been rotated.

Avoid damage from the sun by dressing correctly when you garden. Wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen to protect your skin from the damaging effects of the sun. If you properly protect yourself from the sun, you will not get a sun burn and you will decrease your risk of getting skin cancer.

Use organic mulch. Any material that is spread over the soil is considered mulch. It helps to keep weeds at bay, holds moisture in the soil, and keeps the ground cool in summer and warm in winter. Examples of mulch include compost, shredded leaves, fine wood chips, straw and grass clippings.

Don't harm your native critters. Some animals can naturally keep the bug population down; one such example of a good pest-predator is the bat. Bats are well-known for being bug consumers. Since your garden may sometimes look like a tasty treat to these tiny critters, having bats around can help reduce their population naturally, without the usage of harmful pesticides.

Take some time to build your own garden. Plan out how everything should look and where you want to grow certain plants. Try landscaping your own yard. It can also help return so much of your original investment, along with being an great way to make sure your plants have a proper place to grow.

As noted previously, people have enjoyed gardening for many centuries. Long ago, gardening was a necessity and a routine part of life. In modern times, however, gardening is done for primarily three reasons: profit, pleasure or necessity. Whatever your reason for gardening, the hints and tips in the following article can make your experience easier and more enjoyable. Have fun gardening today!