Confused About Organic Gardening? Use These Tips!

Gardening is a labor of love and dedication for many people, as they transform their love and energy into flowers, fruits, and vegetables. The wonderful thing about a garden is that anyone can start one. However, before you plant your first seed, there are some things you should know. The information in this article will help you get started with gardening.

If you notice powdery mildew on your plants, do not buy an expensive chemical. Mix some baking soda and a very small amount of liquid soap into water. Spray this solution on plants once weekly until the mildew is gone. Baking soda is a good way to get rid of mildew on your plants gently.

For gardeners in colder climates who want to get their plants started in the outdoor garden a little early, use plastic milk jugs for mini-greenhouses. Cut the bottom off of a milk jug and place over the plant, pushing the jug into the ground enough to keep it in place. Remove the milk jug cap during sunny, but still somewhat chilly days to allow for some air circulation and replace the cap at night to keep the warmth in. When the days are a bit warmer, remove the jug during the day, only replacing it at night, and slowly let your plant acclimate to the weather.

Plants are generally best grown in their native environments. Grapes for example, require a dry, hot environment to maximize their growth while minimizing the amount of microbes that are dangerous to them. When growing plants it's important to realize their region of origin; generally it's best to identify the local varieties of horticultural species.

Make a do it yourself twine holder by grabbing a rolled up length of twine and putting it into a small clay pot. Pull a small portion of the twine out the drainage hole and flip the pot upside down. You will always know where your twine is instead of digging around for it in a toolbox or shed.

Did you know that a tablespoon of powdered milk sprinkled around your rose bushes early in the season can help to prevent fungus growth on your beautiful flowers later in the spring? If you prefer to use a spray, you might try diluting some skim milk and spraying the plant leaves. The lower fat content in skim milk reduces the chance that it will turn rancid.

Take the time to plant your roses properly and you'll enjoy greater success down the road. Dig a hole larger enough to easily accommodate the roots and enrich it with organic matter. Build a mound of soil in the hole and drape the roots over it. Fill half way and water to remove any air bubble, then finish filling the hole.

If you know that you'll be in the garden for an extended period of time, protect yourself from the sun with proper attire. Wear sunglasses and hats with wide brims, and apply sunscreen. When you keep your eyes and skin properly protected, you are less likely to get a sunburn. You also lower your risk in developing cancer of the skin.

If you plan on growing peas, you should consider starting them indoors instead of beginning them outside. Planting them inside helps the seeds germinate better. Give the seeds enough time to get stronger: growing indoors will make it easier for your plants to resist diseases and the pesky bugs. You can transplant the seedlings outside after they are sturdy enough.

When buying a shade tree, buy a smaller seedling that has been grown in a pot. Buying a larger tree seems like a better idea, but it has to be dug out of the ground. This damages the root system of the tree, so it spends its first growing years replacing those roots. The potted seedling, however, can immediately start growing new leaves and branches.

When you buy seeds for your garden, be sure to purchase seeds that are labeled "certified organic." This ensures that your plants will be organic throughout their lifespan and that the seeds you are buying aren't contaminated with chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Watch out for labels, such as "genetically engineered" or any mention of "natural" that does not include the phrase "certified organic."

Plant for fall color. A lot of gardeners see fall as the time to wind things down in the garden, but with some plants the opposite is true. Certain trees and shrubs really 'come alive' in the fall, offering vivid displays of color through their foliage. Trees and shrubs for fall color include maple, cornus, gingko, dogwood, sumac and viburnum.

Before you start any gardening, make sure that you do not have any open wounds on your hands. If you do, you need to wear protection from dirt and chemicals so that they do not get into your cut. If an open wound is not protected while you are working in the garden, dirt and bacteria may cause the cut to become infected. Now, there are bandages available that will cover and seal the injured area completely, allowing you to continue your gardening projects.

When you start your organic garden, start a garden journal at the same time. Make note of when you planted seeds, how successful they were, any pests that you noticed, and what tricks proved to be effective. This information will be very helpful when you plant your garden in the following years.

Water your plants during the morning to avoid having fungal growth that generally prefers moisture and darkness. By watering your plants during the day they are best able to take advantage of the sun, and utilize the suns anti-bacterial effects. Some bacteria or fungi are light sensitive, so by watering during the day you benefit the plant by reducing the growth potential of its competitors.

You should place human hair in netting around your garden to deter animals from eating your growing produce. The scent of humans can deter animals from coming near an area. When you get a hair cut place the cut hair into satchels made from netting. Hang the netting around your garden to ward off pests.

Growing an organic garden does not take more effort than any other type of garden. In fact, because organic gardening emphasizes on what nature provides, plants will not need to rely on artificial means to thrive, thus saving you time in applying chemicals. Try organic gardening in your home; you will be impressed by the results.