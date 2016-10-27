Make Your Gardening Dreams Come True With This Advice

Taking a step into the wondrous and green land of organic gardening for the very first time might feel a tad bit intimidating, but by keeping the helpful tips listed below in mind, you will soon find yourself growing organic plants on par with some of the best organic gardeners in the field.

Choose higher yield plant varieties. It is quite common to find that hybrids, which are often able to resist disease and withstand cold climates, produce yields much larger than their conventional counterparts.

If you like to plant flowers that produce a lot of fragrance, consider planting them close to your house. One reason is that you can enjoy the scent whether you are inside or outside your house. Another reason is that the heat from the walls of your house can intensify the scent from your flowers, making them more fragrant.

If space is an issue, try vertical gardening. Even with the limited space of condos and townhouses, many people have thriving gardens in the small area they have using vertical gardening. By using trellised gardens one can grow pole beans, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a small place during the summer, and in the fall a wide variety of greens can be grown in the same space.

For gardeners in colder climates who want to get their plants started in the outdoor garden a little early, use plastic milk jugs for mini-greenhouses. Cut the bottom off of a milk jug and place over the plant, pushing the jug into the ground enough to keep it in place. Remove the milk jug cap during sunny, but still somewhat chilly days to allow for some air circulation and replace the cap at night to keep the warmth in. When the days are a bit warmer, remove the jug during the day, only replacing it at night, and slowly let your plant acclimate to the weather.

A spicy solution to ridding your garden of pests is to spray your plants with a hot mustard or red pepper mixture (one tablespoon of hot mustard or red pepper to one quart water). The solution is safe to spray directly on your garden foliage and pests can't stand the taste of it!

To make birds stay away from the produce you're growing in your garden, tie mylar balloons near your plants. These will scare away the birds and keep your fruit and veggies safe until you're ready to pick them. Silver balloons or balloons that sparkle in the sun make especially effective bird repellents.

The use of natural plants can make a garden without any work. Many plants will self seed and grow a perpetual crop without any work at all. Butternut squash, pumpkins, and cilantro will grow and self seed growing new crops year after year with almost no work and become a permanent garden feature. Grow them in areas such as the compost pile or along fences for maximum results.

The best time to plant deciduous trees are in the summer and fall. The best way to tell if it is a good time to plant these trees, is to look at the new growth and notice if has hardened. It is best to plant the trees before the ground freezes to reduce transplant shock.

There are many natural substances that are effective for warding off unwanted visitors. Slugs who want to enter a vegetable garden, for example, can be repelled by a simple border of marigolds and onions. Using wood ash as mulch around the base of trees and shrub seedlings will also help keep away insect pests. With these natural methods, there is no need to purchase expensive, harsh pesticides.

Instead of pulling weeds, turn them into nourishment for your garden. Some weeds, like Lamium or Chickweed, are tough to remove one at a time. Instead, using a sharp shovel or spade, cut under the weeds and turn them over, making sure to bury all of the leaves. The weeds will rot, providing the soil with nourishment like composting.

Experiment with different shades of green. Many people think that if they don't have a lot of flowers, they don't have enough color in their garden. This couldn't be further from the truth. A garden is filled with many different shades of green, and it can be argued that it is the most important color in the garden, as it provides the backdrop. Mix warm shades of green with cool shades. Use variegated plants as much as possible. Concentrate on shape and texture, as well as color.

Deadhead annual flowers constantly. This will encourage new growth and promote flowering all season. With perennials, cut the entire plant down by a third after flowering. It will bush out and provide you with a new flush of flowers later in the season. At the end of the season, leave the spent flowers on plants until they dry up, and collect the seeds.

Organic gardening is a relaxing hobby that will give you a great sense of satisfaction. This kind of gardening keeps you more involved in planting, cultivating and harvesting, giving you a clearer picture of the entire life cycle of each plant.

The seeds of gardening have been planted and after having read this article, hopefully, you feel that they will germinate. Gardening is an enjoyable experience becomes even more so, when your plants are growing, flowering, or even providing meals for your family. Continue reading other articles like this one so that you can be prepared to start your own garden.