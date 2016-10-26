Gardening Without Chemicals: Everything You Need To Know About Organic Gardening

Ah, organic gardening. There are just so many ways to define it as it doesn't mean the same thing to everybody. There are also so many ways that somebody can grow one of these gardens. With so many ways to grow them, you are probably wondering where you can begin. Try beginning with the tips below.

A great way to assure a successful organic garden year after year is to keep a gardening journal. You simply need to jot down what vegetables do well and those that don't, as well as certain pests or other issues that your garden runs into. By doing this, you'll know what to change or keep the same the following year, resulting in a gorgeous organic garden.

When starting your organic garden, a great tip is to figure out which vegetables you should pick to plant in your garden. Some vegetables are better suited for home germination than others are. Some great vegetables to consider planting include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, basil, and more.

To be most efficient in your gardening, always keep your tools close at hand. You could do this by using a big bucket, or just wear old pants that have some deep pockets. Keep gloves, small pruning shears, a trowel and any other tools handy in order to increase the quickness of the work that goes into your garden.

You should organize your garden and plan everything. Do not buy seeds if you do not know where you will plant them. You need to plan on the long term for certain plants, and on the very short term for short-lived plants that will need to be replaced very quickly.

Make gardening efficient. By having your tools in one location, you will not spend hours looking for them. Organize the tools you will need before you head to the garden, and put every item away when you finish your work. Even something like a carpenter's tool belt or some cargo jeans work well to keep tools organized.

Consider building raised beds. If you build your own raised beds, you can choose the perfect size for your garden, and you can fill it with a type of soil that is suitable for what you intend to grow. Since there will be little soil compaction, there will be more oxygen in the soil, and water drainage will be much better. The soil in a raised bed warms up much earlier in the spring, increasing the growing season.

Marigold flowers are quite the powerhouse in an organic garden. As their flowers and leaves decay, the marigold releases chemicals that attract frogs, repel snakes and kill nematode pests that attack many vegetable plants, including tomatoes. Look for ways to let the bright yellow marigold bring brilliant color and decoration to your garden, as it goes to work to protect the health of your plants.

If your yard's soil isn't as healthy as you want, or has been contaminated in some way, you can still grow organic produce using raised beds. You can use wood, brick or stone for the border. Make sure that it is at least 16 inches high so that there is room for the roots. Fill it with organic soil and compost.

Often times, in order to get rid of certain caterpillars or worms, you have to use a special netting that will hide them from your leafy green plants such as broccoli. This net will keep the pests out and away from damaging your crops, while maintaining the organic essence of your garden.

For container planting, be sure to plant your seeds at a depth around three times the radius of the seed. There are some seeds, however, that you should not cover at all, since they need sunlight to germinate. Some of these seeds are petunias and ageratum. If you are wondering whether or not the seeds require direct sunlight, you can usually find helpful information online that will answer your question.

The best and most natural way to fertilize an organic garden is with compost. Compost can be made from anything that was once alive. Don't discount the value of your kitchen waste, leaves, grass clippings or anything else that was once alive. By composting it all, you will give invaluable life to your organic garden.

Add vines to your landscape. You can get a wide range of plants that are vines. Some ornamental, and some fruit or vegetable varieties. Vines can grow up most fences or structures. Use them to create more interesting landscapes in your yard. Have them grow up an awning, and create shade for you.

When you are maintaining acid loving plants mulch your soil with pine needles every fall. As the pine needles decompose over the winter months they will deposit their acid into the soil and give your acid loving botanicals what they need to thrive instead of relying on harsh chemical fertilizers.

Not as bad as you thought, correct? Like any other subject, the green world of organic gardening is vast and has a wealth of information available on it. Sometimes you just need a hint as to where to start with it so that you can "jump right in." Now you have the information needed to feel confident to start your organic garden.